Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
SFGate
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Jourdan Dunn is the epitome of chic in sheer lace trousers and a black blazer as she arrives at the Fashion East show during LFW
She's known for her incredible sense of style. And model Jourdan Dunn didn't disappoint as she arrived at the star-studded Fashion East show at Mills Fabrica during London Fashion Week on Friday. The statuesque stunner, 32, looked incredible in a pair of sheer lace trousers which she teamed with a...
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
Kane Brown to Receive Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of the Youth Award (EXCLUSIVE)
Kane Brown is set to receive the 2022 Champion of the Youth Award at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 75th National Youth of the Year gala, Variety has learned exclusively. The award will be presented to Brown, an avid supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, by Courtney B. Vance.
Trevor Noah Slams ‘Internet Racists’ Outraged by Black Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘It’s Imaginary’
Trevor Noah has joined the growing number of celebrities fighting back against racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which stars singer Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel. Some fans are upset that a Black actor is headlining the new movie, to which Noah responded: “Really, people — we’re doing this again?”
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday. In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true...
