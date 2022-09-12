ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

click orlando

Bicyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person on a bicycle was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP, the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simmons Road. [TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday in a domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on East Parkway, south of International Speedway Boulevard, near DeLand. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman

A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gunman arrested after man, woman hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman was arrested after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting late Sunday in downtown Orlando, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight near South Court Avenue and East Pine Street and the suspected gunman, later identified as 32-year-old Wulner Durand, was taken into custody after fleeing the area, according to officers.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal plane crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal plane crash occurred late Saturday in a heavily wooded area in Marion County. A small, private aircraft crashed killing the two people who were inside. Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office and their Field Force are investigating and the FAA is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two people killed after plane crashes in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, between the city and Orange Springs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL

