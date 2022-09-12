Read full article on original website
click orlando
Bicyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person on a bicycle was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP, the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simmons Road. [TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’...
click orlando
21-year-old dies in Orange County after car rolls over into ditch, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash in Orange County Sunday night, according to Florida High Patrol. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528, around mile marker 19, a news release said. [TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto...
click orlando
2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday in a domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on East Parkway, south of International Speedway Boulevard, near DeLand. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community...
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
click orlando
VIDEO: Man faces DUI charge after crash with stationary Volusia patrol car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Volusia County deputies walked away from a crash overnight with minor injuries after a patrol car they were using was struck by a pickup truck believed to have been manned by a drunken driver, according to an incident report. The deputies were investigating a...
WESH
Child dies after three-vehicle Daytona Beach crash, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
click orlando
Lake Mary motorcyclist thrown from vehicle, killed in crash near Sanford, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers...
leesburg-news.com
Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman
A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
click orlando
Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
click orlando
Deltona motorcyclist dies in Maryland after fleeing traffic stop, crashing, police say
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with...
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
click orlando
Gunman arrested after man, woman hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman was arrested after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting late Sunday in downtown Orlando, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight near South Court Avenue and East Pine Street and the suspected gunman, later identified as 32-year-old Wulner Durand, was taken into custody after fleeing the area, according to officers.
CBS News
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
click orlando
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
click orlando
State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking...
cbs12.com
Fatal plane crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal plane crash occurred late Saturday in a heavily wooded area in Marion County. A small, private aircraft crashed killing the two people who were inside. Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office and their Field Force are investigating and the FAA is...
fox35orlando.com
Two people killed after plane crashes in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, between the city and Orange Springs.
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
