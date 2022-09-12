Read full article on original website
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
SWIFT partners with Symbiont to meet these targets of the future
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), the global financial messaging network has made a new development on the blockchain front by announcing a partnership with fintech company Symbiont. Symbiont, with its proprietary enterprise blockchain platform Symbiont Assembly, caters to financial institutions around the world and helps issue, track and...
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
Cobo launches a new custody product to manage all the NFTs in one platform
Cobo launches new software, NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service), that allows users and institutions to enjoy safe yet efficient storage and custody of NFT assets, multi-role access, and the ability to connect to marketplaces for trading of NFTs. The NFT Boom. Since the 2021 NFT Summer, NFTs have become one of the important...
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…
Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch
Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
The Lido Finance [LDO] talk post ETH Merge is worth listening to
The most anticipated event in blockchain history this year – the Ethereum Merge – has come and gone successfully. Following the Merge, the price of Ethereum-linked cryptocurrency assets such as Ethereum Classic [ETC] and the LDO, the governance token of ETH liquid staking platform, Lido Finance, rallied significantly.
Bitpapa enters the Kenyan cryptocurrency market
In the face of the overall negative attitude toward digital assets on the part of financial regulators, P2P marketplaces became the platforms of choice across the entirety of Africa. As the world leader in P2P cryptocurrency exchange, Kenya has drawn a lot of attention from many P2P exchange service providers.
‘Fidelity mulling over Bitcoin’ reveals this about institutional investors
Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity Investments is reportedly mulling over the option to let its retail clients trade Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, which add up to more than 34 million accounts. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Holdings Ltd, one of Fidelity’s earliest crypto clients,...
Ethereum risk-takers, Merge has laid out these trading levels for you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. At press time, Ethereum [ETH] stood on the precipice of the Merge. The next few hours of trading will reveal how the market participants feel as Ethereum switches to Proof of Stake (PoS).
Celsius’s CEO plotting a pivot to custody services- Details inside
Alex Mashinsky, CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has outlined a plan to pivot his company’s operations from lending services to custody services. The pitch was reportedly made during an internal all-hands meeting on 8 September. A recording of the meeting, which is now circulating on social media, was shared by popular Celsius victim Tiffany Fong who obtained the video from an encrypted anonymous source.
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn
Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
Ethereum Merge done and dusted- assessing its ins, outs, and unseen
The much anticipated Ethereum [ETH] Merge has finally happened and has been announced successful. The transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) of the second most significant blockchain will now make ETH more energy efficient after years of delay. While the Merge occurred a few hours ago today (15 September), many milestones have...
SHIB burn rate spikes ~3000%, but is there room for any further growth in price
SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to see new heights, and at the time even reaching rates in the four-digit mark. Different aspects ranging from buying sprees given the discounted prices to the latest upgrades in its ecosystem aided the token’s growth. But is there any difference this time around?
Where Ethereum [ETH] miners are heading after Merge success
As the much-awaited Ethereum Merge was completed on 15 September, Ethereum miners had to look for other alternative coins to keep their operations running. Therefore, a few coins registered a massive increase in their hashrates. The Ethereum PoW, which is a new hard-forked chain created with the motive of sheltering...
Monero’s latest network upgrade could be important for your next trade
Monero recently announced an upgrade that can easily be dismissed as another run-of-the-mill security update. A deeper dive, especially in regards to the reason behind the upgrade reveals that it is an important upgrade for security future-proofing. Monero has been consistent especially when it comes to security updates. So much...
ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it
Well, despite taking a huge blow, ETHPoW—the ETH network’s rival offshoot continued to believe in its ability. In fact, ETHPoW officially launched its mainnet on 16 September. This was followed by the team announcing the same on via social media. The release included key technical requirements and details....
Can short-squeeze narrative for Ethereum, Bitcoin actually deliver results
Negative market sentiment for Ethereum [ETH] and Bitcoin [BTC] caused derivative funding rates to remain negative. While both prices suffered a major setback, short traders followed the selling ritual. Now, could this provide an opportunity for the patient (long) traders following a “potential” squeeze?. Deep wounds. The funding...
Ethereum: Here’s everything latest about ‘staked ETH discounts’
Ethereum [ETH] will release the Merge on the beacon chain in the next few days. This event has engrossed the larger crypto community for a long time now. The anticipations around the Merge have led to high activity surrounding Ethereum on social platforms. In a recent tweet, Santiment claimed that...
