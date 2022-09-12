A new show at the Grill opens Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 31, with three Maine artists who have not shown here previously. Pamela Browne, Jon Luoma and Margaret Merrill each have very different styles, approaches and mediums, including watercolor, Chinese inks, encaustics and acrylics. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Sept. 29 to celebrate the artists. The Grill is hosting a Prix Fixe three-course menu that will be offered for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.

