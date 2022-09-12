Read full article on original website
Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
10/1: Author Talk with Fred Hill
Beyond the Tides: Classic Tales of Richard M. Hallet. Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. in the Great Room. Join author and editor Fred Hill for a celebration of Richard M. Hallet, author and first president of Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Hallet, a long-time resident of Boothbay, passed up a...
New furniture, school opening successes and a reason to hold onto your hats
Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr gave a tour of the building Sept. 13 to showcase a deal she got for classroom furnishings. Community School District committee members walked the halls peeking into rooms, checking out new tables, chairs and other fixtures Kurr said no public school could afford.
New show features Pamela Browne, Jon Luom and Margaret Merrill
A new show at the Grill opens Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 31, with three Maine artists who have not shown here previously. Pamela Browne, Jon Luoma and Margaret Merrill each have very different styles, approaches and mediums, including watercolor, Chinese inks, encaustics and acrylics. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Sept. 29 to celebrate the artists. The Grill is hosting a Prix Fixe three-course menu that will be offered for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
On to the next season
It is the third week in September and one week from the start of the calendar fall season (Sept. 22). Are you thinking about putting your air conditioning unit away for the year and replacing it with an order of heating oil – yikes! – or buying a cord of firewood?
Selectmen withdraw from shared town planner deal
Boothbay Harbor selectmen withdrew from their agreement with Damariscotta over shared town planner Isabelle Oechslie Sept. 12. The towns agreed to the joint venture in February and hired Oechslie in June to start after July 4. Selectmen made the decision unanimously after a nearly one-hour executive session at the close...
Planning board addresses BOA letter on BHWP remand
The planning board responded Sept. 14 to a board of appeals letter on a January board of appeals remand that remains unaddressed. BOA met Aug. 29 to discuss the planning board’s long-awaited decision and to draft a letter requesting an explanation for the length of time and when to expect a decision.
Coast Guard Auxiliary boating class: Navigating Midcoast Maine
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but within the beauty are hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can combine to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, offers an introduction to navigation course that can help recreational boaters cruise the area. The basics of coastal navigation are covered using the chart of the Boothbay area. What we cover applies to all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) navigation charts.
First National supports Maine Coast Fishermen's Association
First National Bank recently announced a $1,000 contribution to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association towards their Fishermen Feeding Mainers program. The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is an industry-based nonprofit that identifies and fosters ways to restore the fisheries of the Gulf of Maine and sustain Maine’s fishing communities for future generations. Their Fishermen Feeding Mainers program seeks to provide direct financial relief to fishermen by helping them supply food banks and families in need with fresh and healthy seafood. Since the program began in 2020, over 500,000 seafood meals have been served to more than 60 schools, food banks and community groups.
Sept. 16 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
