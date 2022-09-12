ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana Beautification Board looks back on progress

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board has had a stand-out fiscal year. A volunteer board of nine people approved by the City Council came under the new leadership of Lisa Strickland Davis one year ago, who has helped the board reach several new goals. “This season is always a...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day

HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials. The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We do this twice a year just to ensure people have...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabaster, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Alabaster, AL
wbrc.com

Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Alabaster Fire
CBS 42

Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police dealing with officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of Police officers. Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice tells CBS 42 the department is short 28 officers and he is doing everything possible to resolve the problem. “The Mayor and Council increased our pay plan last year to hopefully attract some more […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Douglas Manufacturing expanding in Pell City; $2M expansion to create jobs

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant. Company leaders said the move will create more than 20 new positions in Pell...
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy