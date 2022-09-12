Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana Beautification Board looks back on progress
COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board has had a stand-out fiscal year. A volunteer board of nine people approved by the City Council came under the new leadership of Lisa Strickland Davis one year ago, who has helped the board reach several new goals. “This season is always a...
Shelby Reporter
City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day
HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials. The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We do this twice a year just to ensure people have...
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
wbrc.com
Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
Birmingham Water Works chairman says he resigned under duress, not leaving board
Birmingham Water Works Chairman Christopher Rice withdrew his resignation according to a letter read by Vice Chairman William “Butch” Burbage, Jr. in this morning’s water works board meeting. The letter written by Rice’s lawyer, Bruce L. Gordon, was addressed to the water works board and Mayor Randall...
wbrc.com
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about a new rental scam happening right now in Birmingham that could cost you thousands and leave you with no place to live. Troy Gagliardi owns Sayco Homes and they have around 100 rental properties throughout Birmingham. He...
wbrc.com
Some homeowners raise concerns over temporary Tuscaloosa Co. Jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A temporary jail project isn’t sitting well with a few homeowners near the current Tuscaloosa County Jail. The county is making plans to tear down a part of the old jail. Jerry Carter and Rev. Antonio Thomas say it came down to a matter of...
Tuscaloosa Police dealing with officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of Police officers. Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice tells CBS 42 the department is short 28 officers and he is doing everything possible to resolve the problem. “The Mayor and Council increased our pay plan last year to hopefully attract some more […]
Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
Douglas Manufacturing expanding in Pell City; $2M expansion to create jobs
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant. Company leaders said the move will create more than 20 new positions in Pell...
wbrc.com
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
wbrc.com
North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
wvtm13.com
BCS custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, getting pay increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools school board approved a $506 million budget. In it, employees who are full-time and paid hourly will get a pay bump from $10 an hour to $15 an hour. Learn more in the video above.
