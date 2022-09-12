Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Person Detained in Fatal Overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School
A person of interested was detained Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation. The person of interest has not yet been identified by authorities. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
NBC Los Angeles
Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard
Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Find Stolen Minivan With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside
A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday. The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
3 Suspects in Deadly San Pedro Park Shooting Out of Jail as DA's Office Asks for Further Investigation
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July. As a result, three of the four suspects...
NBC Los Angeles
Glendale Police Say Man Pinched 13-Year-Old's Bottom in Assault Caught on Camera
Glendale police Tuesday were looking for two people they say intervened in the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, who detectives believe can help in the prosecution of a man who was later arrested. The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 in a doughnut shop in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Sheriff's Department Serves Search Warrant at Home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who has been a vocal critic of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and many of his policies. A description of what was being sought was not...
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video is Fined
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
Drivers will likely face delays this weekend in the Corona area where two major Southern California freeways meet. The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down for re-surfacing work. That means drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes through the community in Riverside County.
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD Looks Into Social Media Post Sharing Rapper's Location Before PnB Rock's Slaying
Police are looking into a social media post as part of their investigation into the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at Inglewood's Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the robbery and death of Philadelphia rapper Rakim Allen, better known as his stage name PnB Rock, who was fatally shot on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. during a busy lunch hour.
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Reveals How Greedy Hosts in LA are Listing Rent-stabilized Apartments on Airbnb
Affordable housing is hard to come by in LA and the NBC4 I-Team has discovered why some rent stabilized apartments are disappearing from the market. The I-Team found that some people are leasing affordable apartments meant for long term tenants, and then offering them to tourists on AirBnb, making a sizable profit.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Pitches Free Program for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare to People From Outside CA
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to unanimously support a proposed plan to provide reproductive healthcare and abortion services at little or no cost to people outside the state seeking help. The county voted for the proposal after the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job
The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This...
NBC Los Angeles
Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens
Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings. And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery. But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Comments / 0