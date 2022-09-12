ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Person Detained in Fatal Overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School

A person of interested was detained Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation. The person of interest has not yet been identified by authorities. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Find Stolen Minivan With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside

A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday. The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.
BUENA PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure

Drivers will likely face delays this weekend in the Corona area where two major Southern California freeways meet. The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down for re-surfacing work. That means drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes through the community in Riverside County.
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Looks Into Social Media Post Sharing Rapper's Location Before PnB Rock's Slaying

Police are looking into a social media post as part of their investigation into the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at Inglewood's Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the robbery and death of Philadelphia rapper Rakim Allen, better known as his stage name PnB Rock, who was fatally shot on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. during a busy lunch hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job

The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens

Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings. And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery. But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently...
TRAVEL
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA

