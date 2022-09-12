Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Not to be Placed on IRLarry LeaseDallas, TX
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton
The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate
Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn't log a single offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties. When asked about Rodgers' fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photos
Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has assembled a large following on social media. At the moment, she has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Culpo's latest Instagram post features her in a pink outfit. The caption for the post says, "Concrete jungle Day 1." This...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision
It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles
Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
