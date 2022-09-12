Mother suspected of drowning three children on Coney Island



A mother is being questioned by police after three of her children drowned on Coney Island , authorities say.

Three young children were found on Coney Island's shoreline by the New York City Police Department early on Monday in critical condition before being declared dead at the hospital soon after, authorities said, according to CBS News. An emotionally distressed woman, 30, believed to be their mother, was found soaked and barefoot nearby. Police suspect that the mother may have drowned her three children.

"At about 4:42 this morning, the officers discovered three children, a 7-year-old male, a 4-year-old female, and another female who's approximately three and half months old, on the shoreline here at the water's edge on West 35th Street in Coney Island," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters.

Police found the children after a series of calls, the first of which was around 1:40 a.m., from a concerned family member of the mother.

"The caller indicated that she was concerned her family member may have harmed her three small children," Corey said.

No one answered the door at the mother's residence, but the father of one of the children told police that he was also concerned that the mother might harm them. Police found the mother an hour and a half later following another phone call from two miles away. The children were located after a water search was ordered. Officials performed CPR and transported them to the Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have yet to find any evidence indicating previous abuse of the children, Corey said.