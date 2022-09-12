Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Michigan Fans In For Special Treat On Saturday
Fans in attendance for Saturday's contest between No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut are in for a special treat, courtesy of the U.S. Military.
Urban Meyer: The checkmate moment in Alabama vs. Texas
A ton of eyes were locked in on the Alabama–Texas in Austin as the game with a double-digit spread wound up in a last-minute game-winning drive. Former DI and NFL head coach Urban Meyer was among the throng taking in the spectacle. On Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer...
Watch: Notre Dame Coordinators: "We're Disappointed But Not Discouraged"
Notre Dame Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees and Defensive Coordinator Al Golden are disappointed due to lack of execution in 2 games, yet the two were upbeat in talking about the potential of this year's Notï¿½
247Sports
Notre Dame football a 'poor team' after Marshall upset, analyst explains
Notre Dame suffered a shocking 26-21 loss to Marshall Saturday, leading to many questions surrounding the Fighting Irish. The latest to weigh in is 247Sports’ Josh Pate, who went in-depth on the Fighting Irish during Sunday’s edition of Late Kick. “This is a poor team right now,” Pate...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State headline Joel's Week 3 Top 10 | Breaking The Huddle with Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt gives his updated Top 10 for Week 3 of college football. He mentions the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
Iowa Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
Iowa football has been miserable on offense this season, but the Hawkeyes are not making a change at quarterback--yet. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed this afternoon that Spencer Petras will start against Nevada on Saturday. Petras has been the Hawkeyes' primary starter since 2020. However, his performance has been...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State
Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
ESPN
SEC directs Georgia, Tennessee to 'postpone' college football series with Sooners given Oklahoma's upcoming conference move
Two high-profile nonconference series have been scuttled because of the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, which is scheduled for 2025. The SEC announced Wednesday that it "directed" Georgia and. to "postpone" scheduled games with Oklahoma because the Sooners are on their way to the SEC. The...
LOOK: Dan Mullen makes his Week 3 picks, including several interesting upsets
Another week of college football means another week of picks across the country. With several big matchups slated for Friday and Saturday, ESPN’s Dan Mullen has released a first look at some of his picks for some of the weekend’s best games. Amongst Mullen’s eight picks, he has...
SEC instructs Georgia, Tennessee to cancel upcoming series with OU
We’ve got something big here, Sooners fans. The SEC has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to not play their upcoming games against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play the Sooners in Norman next season and the Volunteers were originally scheduled to come to Norman in 2020. This points to...
SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
247Sports
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
