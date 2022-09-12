Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO