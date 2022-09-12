ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
The Spun

Iowa Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback Moving Forward

Iowa football has been miserable on offense this season, but the Hawkeyes are not making a change at quarterback--yet. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed this afternoon that Spencer Petras will start against Nevada on Saturday. Petras has been the Hawkeyes' primary starter since 2020. However, his performance has been...
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
