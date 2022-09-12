Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home
Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
spectrumnews1.com
'Find your taste' at new Black-owned bourbon tasting room
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The creators of Fresh Bourbon are inviting guests to sit back and enjoy a new spin on a Kentucky favorite at their new tasting room. As one of Kentucky's first Black-owned bourbon producers, Tia and Sean Edwards are opening the doors to their new tasting lounge on Main Street in Lexington.
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Kentucky Exposition Center’s $180 million renovation will bring big changes
Plans include expanding the north wing and tearing down the west wing to create room for more green space and parking.
wdrb.com
Kentucky baker's elaborate cake celebrates Mark Stoops' milestone win over Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington baker made an elaborate cake to commemorate Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' milestone victory Sunday over Florida. Brandi Romines, who appeared on the Netflix show "Baking Impossible," posted a video of the cake on Twitter. The Wildcats' win Sunday was Stoops' 61st at UK,...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
spectrumnews1.com
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
Did You Know Stephen King Wrote a Creepy Kindle Story Set in Kentucky?
Okay, so I was nearly 51-years-old and thirteen years late to the party when I found out at that Stephen King wrote a Kindle story that's based right here in Kentucky. Honestly, I still wouldn't know about it if my friend Wesley Johnson, a Library Associate at the Daviess County Public Library, hadn't stumbled across it recently and read it.
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
WTVQ
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
Wave 3
Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
spectrumnews1.com
Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
wevv.com
555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
