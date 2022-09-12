Read full article on original website
Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
Gephardt Daily
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
KSLTV
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail...
Utah man who fatally ran over wife in airport parking lot while drunk is sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A man who reportedly ran over his wife in an airport parking lot right as they returned from vacation was sentenced to prison in connection with her death. KUTV-TV reports a judge handed Shawn Sturgeon a sentence of one to 20 years after Sturgeon pleaded...
KUTV
16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. This article is being updated. The original report continues below. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At around 9:30...
KUTV
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
KUTV
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
ksl.com
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
kslnewsradio.com
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
KSLTV
Dog shot dead after attacking Macey’s employee
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was killed Tuesday evening after attacking an employee in the Macey’s parking lot. Sgt. Mike Wall with Santaquin Police Department said at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the call of a dog attack at the Macey’s parking lot, 100 N. 400 East.
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
