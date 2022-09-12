Read full article on original website
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
A Win for Governor Hochul is a Win for Upstate New Yorkers
This year’s gubernatorial election in New York has the potential to make history in many ways. Sitting Governor Kathleen Hochul, a democrat, and challenger Republican Lee Zeldin are going head to head. New York will end up with a memorable election either way, with voters either formally electing their first female governor, since Hochul inherited the job after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, or their first Republican in years since George Pataki in 2006.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Governor Announces $234 Million for Additional Food Assistance in September
For the month of September, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available. The assistance will be available to those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
This Capital Region Town Adds Mobile Surveillance to Watch You! Cool?
Cameras are everywhere. Not just because of the technology on your smart phone but everywhere. Stores, banks, city sidewalks, intersections and the front porches of America are equipped with stationary cameras for safety and security reasons. Every move you make, every breath you take, someone's watching you. Now the city...
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Health Department warns of region-wide increase in opioid-related deaths
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—An uptick in opioid-related deaths in Central New York is on the radar of both the New York State Department of Health and the Tompkins County Health Department. According to an announcement from the local health department, there were 12 drug-related deaths reported to the health department...
Bassmaster’s Best Bass Lake of 2022 Is In Upstate New York’s Backyard
With temperatures cooling across Upstate New York, bass fishing is starting to get very serious. While the official start to Black Bass (aka Largemouth and Smallmouth) catch season in New York is June 15, the best keeper fishing typically comes in the fall. New York has long been considered one...
