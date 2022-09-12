ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Science News

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?

There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
ECONOMY
thefordhamram.com

A Win for Governor Hochul is a Win for Upstate New Yorkers

This year’s gubernatorial election in New York has the potential to make history in many ways. Sitting Governor Kathleen Hochul, a democrat, and challenger Republican Lee Zeldin are going head to head. New York will end up with a memorable election either way, with voters either formally electing their first female governor, since Hochul inherited the job after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, or their first Republican in years since George Pataki in 2006.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxhc.com

Governor Announces $234 Million for Additional Food Assistance in September

For the month of September, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available. The assistance will be available to those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month.
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York

Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
