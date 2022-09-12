Michel Pereira is looking for a former title challenger in his next bout. It has been three months since the rising welterweight star Michel Pereira last stepped foot in the Octagon. He has been on one of the best winning streaks in the welterweight division and is looking to have his shot at a tough opponent when he returns. Unfortunately, Pereira has been having trouble locking down a date and opponent with the UFC. Pereira presently caught up with The Schmo to discuss his timeline for a return and who he would like next.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO