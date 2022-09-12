Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Greatest Brazilian MMA Fighter Ever
Jose Aldo believes he’s the best Brazilian fighter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Best Brazilian Mixed Martial Artist. “Scarface” was recently interviewed on Cara a Tapa, where he was asked about where he believes he stands on the list of greatest Brazilian mixed martial artists of all time.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
Terrance McKinney Calls on ‘The Rock’ to Support Fighters After Shoe Deal: ‘Get In Our Corner’
Terrance McKinney called on ‘The Rock’ to help fighters get a fair share of UFC’s partnership with the celebrity shoe brand. The UFC recently partnered up with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a shoe deal of his Project Rock line. Johnson made the announcement on his social media, presenting it as a beneficial addition for the athletes on the roster. However, the arrangement faced heat from the community after reports surfaced that fighters would receive no compensation from it.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Critical of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss Despite Own History of Weight Cutting Troubles
Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer who experienced multiple issues cutting weight during his storied MMA career recently criticized Khamzat Chimaev. It was revealed by UFC President Dana White that Khamzat Chimaev was advised to discontinue cutting weight in the early morning hours on Friday, not long before he was scheduled to step on the scale for his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. The weight miss not only put the main event in jeopardy but the entire event. Fortunately, UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell was able to work with White, retooling a majority of the main card to save the event.
Mike Perry Open To BKFC Fight With Nate Diaz: ‘Now Is My Time To Make Noise’
Mike Perry is definitely down to fight Nate Diaz. Diaz is the hottest free agent in combat sports after his UFC contract expired following his submission win over Tony Ferguson this past weekend. Following the win, Diaz spoke of his desire to conquer another sport, and bare knuckle boxing could...
Tony Ferguson Hits Back At ‘Fathead Khabieber’ Daniel Cormier For Recent Self Awareness Comments
Tony Ferguson was not pleased with ex-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s recent comments about him. Cormier recently took to his YouTube channel and had some harsh criticisms for Ferguson after his fight with Nate Diaz this past weekend. Diaz submitted Ferguson in the main event of their UFC 279...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Michel Pereira Discusses Timeline For Return And Desired Opponent
Michel Pereira is looking for a former title challenger in his next bout. It has been three months since the rising welterweight star Michel Pereira last stepped foot in the Octagon. He has been on one of the best winning streaks in the welterweight division and is looking to have his shot at a tough opponent when he returns. Unfortunately, Pereira has been having trouble locking down a date and opponent with the UFC. Pereira presently caught up with The Schmo to discuss his timeline for a return and who he would like next.
Daniel Cormier Reveals Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Fight Is At Middleweight, Says ‘Borz’ Will Beat Pereira, Whittaker And Costa
Daniel Cormier said he was told that Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight will be at middleweight. DC weighed in on the Chechen fighter’s chances of finding success at the 185-pound division. The MMA community, as well as the media, certainly can’t get enough of Khamzat Chimaev. Former middleweight champion...
MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview
One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’
Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
Gilbert Melendez Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Did Not Try To Make Weight, ‘Looks Like He Just Had A Steak Dinner’
Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.
