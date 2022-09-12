The Brownfield Cubs Football Team added another notch to the win column on Friday night when they traveled over to Roosevelt, on their homecoming night, and won 49-34. The Cubs had 159 yards on the ground, and Josh Gonzales had 130 of them, plus 3 TDs. The Cub’s passing game also drew some good numbers again with 200 yards passing and Kayden Moore (K Mo) had 130 yards in receptions and one TDs. Like Coach Flores said last week, he knew Roosevelt would keep the ball on the run game, and even though that was true after the Eagles scored first, the Cubs also took the run game and showed Roosevelt they could do it also.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO