Patsy Fulford
Patsy Jean Fulford passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born on December 28, 1937, to Lois Cox. Patsy graduated from Brownfield High School and then worked as a sales representative for Arizona Distribution for several years. Patsy was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also a great friend and always good for a laugh. Patsy is preceded in death by her mother, Lois Cox and grandchildren Jake Connett and Jarod Foshee.
Cubs eyeing 4-0 start
The Brownfield Cubs Football Team added another notch to the win column on Friday night when they traveled over to Roosevelt, on their homecoming night, and won 49-34. The Cubs had 159 yards on the ground, and Josh Gonzales had 130 of them, plus 3 TDs. The Cub’s passing game also drew some good numbers again with 200 yards passing and Kayden Moore (K Mo) had 130 yards in receptions and one TDs. Like Coach Flores said last week, he knew Roosevelt would keep the ball on the run game, and even though that was true after the Eagles scored first, the Cubs also took the run game and showed Roosevelt they could do it also.
County approves budget and tax rate
The Terry County Commissioners Court met on Monday morning September 12, 2022, to discuss and take action on several items, which the proposed budget and tax were among those. The Court would hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal budget. Nobody spoke during the hearing, so the Court went on to approve the 2023 Fiscal Bidget. According to Terry County Auditor Sabrina Bandy, the new budget will be $16,483,944.00. Terry County Judge JD “Butch” Wagner said, “This included a 5% raise across the board for all employees.” Judge Wagner also indicated that each department and office cut back as much as possible. This next fiscal budget will be just more than $1.7 million less than the 2022 fiscal budget.
