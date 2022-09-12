Kieran McKenna has decisions to make for Ipswich’s game against Bristol Rovers

Unbeaten Ipswich have no fresh injury worries ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Bristol Rovers.

The Tractor Boys sit top of Sky Bet League One and boss Kieran McKenna has some selection decisions to make.

Gassan Ahadme and Dom Ball came off the bench for the 2-0 win at Accrington last time out and the duo are pushing for their full league debuts since moving to Portman Road.

Midfielder Panutche Camara has yet to feature since arriving on deadline day while defender Richard Keogh was an unused substitute in the Accrington victory.

Rovers will be without defender Lewis Gibson for the trip.

The Everton loanee has a calf issue which has ruled him out of the game in East Anglia.

Fellow defenders James Connolly and James Gibbons remain sidelined, giving Gas boss Joey Barton a headache at the back.

Sylvester Jasper could make his full debut following his loan move from Fulham with Luke McCormick aiming for a maiden league start.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox