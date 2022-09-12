ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva, OH

New event center fills old Legion Hall in Minerva

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
MINERVA - A somber-looking gray brick building in the 100 block of East Line Street is getting new life after a Minerva-area couple operate a new event center in the structure.

Located in downtown Minerva Village, what is now called Salute Banquet Hall formerly housed American Legion Post 275.

"That building is old," said Shannon Long, who owns the structure with her husband, Brian. "It was built in 1910. We put on a new roof, electrical, plumbing. We painted. We whitewashed the fireplace. That makes a big difference from what it used to be. We have been renovating it for two and a half years. We have owned it for about four and a half years."

A dance studio also formerly operated in the building.

Salute Banquet Hall opened in early August, with its name celebrating its military background as an organization for veterans.

"I think it is great," village Councilman Matthew Kishman said. "It offers a place for people to have a birthday party, a retirement party. I saw pictures of it posted online. It looks like they put a lot of work into it."

"They are still around," Denise Freeland, executive director of the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, said of the Legion post. "Their membership just dwindled."

Maximum capacity in the two-story event center is 120 people. Each story has a banquet hall.

"We also are looking at having euchre games in the basement part of it," Brian Long said. "The original cost of the building was not bad at all. The renovations got costly."

There remain plans to install exterior lighting on the roof to shine down on the structure.

"It is a great old space," said Shannon Long, who also is a teachers' aide within Minerva Local School District. "It just needed some attention. We just kind of want to give back to our community. I want to do some community events, fundraisers and things. The renovations are complete. The only thing is in the spring we will probably add a deck in the back. I would like to have an enclosed deck."

Shannon Long acknowledged that business got off to a slow start.

"We had one party in here so far," she said. "I have about 15 different people who have booked events. We can just do just about anything that you don't want to do in your home. So far, everybody that has booked has been from the Minerva and Malvern area."

