Driver killed, passenger injured in Jackson Township crash

JACKSON TWP. ‒ A driver was killed and his passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Strausser Street NW.

Township police responded at 11 p.m. to a crash in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW where they were met by rescue crews from the Fire Department.

According to news release from police, Jacob Muiter, 27, of Jackson Township, drove his 2014 Chevy Silverado across the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, with passenger Kristine Pappas, 52, both of the Lake Township.

John Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. Kristine Pappas was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

Police say Muiter refused medical treatment on scene, but sought treatment at a later time.

Drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the police news release.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning as the investigation is continuing, according to Police Chief Mark Brink.

