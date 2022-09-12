ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Driver killed, passenger injured in Jackson Township crash

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

JACKSON TWP. ‒ A driver was killed and his passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Strausser Street NW.

Township police responded at 11 p.m. to a crash in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW where they were met by rescue crews from the Fire Department.

According to news release from police, Jacob Muiter, 27, of Jackson Township, drove his 2014 Chevy Silverado across the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, with passenger Kristine Pappas, 52, both of the Lake Township.

Collision closes Dollar Tree: SUV crashes into store in Jackson Township

Market Avenue NW crash: Canton police investigating fatal crash

John Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. Kristine Pappas was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

Police say Muiter refused medical treatment on scene, but sought treatment at a later time.

Drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the police news release.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Canton Repository today to access all of our content online at www.cantonrep.com/subscribenow/.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning as the investigation is continuing, according to Police Chief Mark Brink.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Driver killed, passenger injured in Jackson Township crash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Assaulting Woman Inside Moving Vehicle

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is on the run after authorities say he assaulted a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Henderson Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Eric M. Gilbert on September 7 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Canton, PA
Jackson Township, PA
Accidents
City
Jackson Township, PA
Jackson Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Van rolls over in Farmington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that appeared to be a lot worse than it really was. According to Firefighters from the Farmington Township Fire Department, first responders were called out to an accident at Route 534 and Route 88 Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they...
FARMINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Pappas
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Union Township

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened near mile marker 75.8, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

South Fork Man Arrested

Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple assault, according to online court records.
SOUTH FORK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of trespassing at a residence along Rock Run Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the property and opened the basement door sometime between...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Traffic Accident#The Fire Department#Chevy#Toyota#Dollar Tree#The Canton Repository
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy