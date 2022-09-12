Read full article on original website
Related
'The numbers don't portend well': FedEx CEO believes a 'worldwide recession' is looming after company reported a sharp drop-off in shipping volume, sending its shares down 23%
The CEO of FedEx has issued a grim warning, saying that he believes a worldwide recession is looming after the company saw a sharp decline in shipping volume in recent months. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said 'I think so' when asked whether the economy is 'going into a worldwide recession.'
Comments / 0