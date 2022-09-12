ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide

Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City: Man allegedly boarded school bus with holstered gun

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly boarded a school bus with a holstered gun. Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City was booked on charges of false imprisonment, threatening to cause bodily harm to a pupil and unlawful contact with a child. His bail was set at $7,500.
CARSON CITY, NV
Lassen County News

Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Sheriff Investigates Embezzlement by Former School District Employee

The Churchill County School District released a statement on Thursday, saying local law enforcement officers have informed school district officials of an active investigation involving a former school district employee for embezzlement from a former employer. The Churchill County Sheriff’s office is investigating, and officers have requested access to the...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
SPARKS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Nevada Man Admits Sending Over 200 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Christopher...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
RENO, NV
Anthony J Lynch

New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada

New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation.  ...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Washoe County to get $88.9 million for U.S. 395 work

The federal transportation department has awarded $88.9 million to Washoe County for work on U.S. 395 including additional lanes and improvements on North Virginia Street. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrats, said the funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Cortez Masto said the award is...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
RENO, NV
2news.com

TSA Hiring Security Screening Officers for Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. There are currently more than 40 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.13 per hour. TSA is also offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one...
RENO, NV

