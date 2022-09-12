Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide
Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City: Man allegedly boarded school bus with holstered gun
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly boarded a school bus with a holstered gun. Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City was booked on charges of false imprisonment, threatening to cause bodily harm to a pupil and unlawful contact with a child. His bail was set at $7,500.
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
thefallonpost.org
Sheriff Investigates Embezzlement by Former School District Employee
The Churchill County School District released a statement on Thursday, saying local law enforcement officers have informed school district officials of an active investigation involving a former school district employee for embezzlement from a former employer. The Churchill County Sheriff’s office is investigating, and officers have requested access to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Nevada Man Admits Sending Over 200 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Christopher...
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada
New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
Nevada Appeal
Washoe County to get $88.9 million for U.S. 395 work
The federal transportation department has awarded $88.9 million to Washoe County for work on U.S. 395 including additional lanes and improvements on North Virginia Street. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrats, said the funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Cortez Masto said the award is...
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
mynews4.com
Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
2news.com
TSA Hiring Security Screening Officers for Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. There are currently more than 40 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.13 per hour. TSA is also offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one...
