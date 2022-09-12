ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could hand full debut to Matty Virtue

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFTmf_0hs2Uxk600

Matty Virtue will be pushing for a full Lincoln debut against Derby.

The midfielder came on in the 2-0 defeat at Cambridge last time out after joining on loan from Blackpool.

Adam Jackson should be available after suffering a dead leg last month.

The Imps are fifth from bottom of League One and looking for their first home league win of the season.

Derby have Curtis Davies available for the trip to Sincil Bank.

The defender suffered a thigh injury last month but is back in training with the Rams.

James Chester is unlikely to be involved as he battles tendinopathy in his Achilles but is in training again.

Midfielder Korey Smith (toe) is out while on-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang has a fractured arm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi could return for Hull clash

Swansea have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull on Saturday. Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around. Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in...
SOCCER
newschain

Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford’s game with Stevenage

Bradford pair Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira are both doubtful for the home game against Stevenage. Defender Crichlow sustained a hip injury late on in the midweek win at Tranmere and could miss out. On-loan Luton forward Pereira was also withdrawn on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chester
Person
Adam Jackson
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Matty Virtue
Person
Curtis Davies
Person
Korey Smith
newschain

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform. Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Derby#Sincil Bank#Achilles
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Charley Kendall pushing for first Newport start

Newport’s on-loan striker Charley Kendall is pushing for his full debut against Hartlepool. Kendall, who has joined on loan from Lincoln, came off the bench against Swindon in mid-week. Omar Bugiel is expected to feature after he made his return from injury against the Robins. Sutton will remain without...
SOCCER
newschain

Scott Kashket could miss out for Gillingham against Mansfield

Gillingham could be without Scott Kashket for the visit of Mansfield on Saturday. The 26-year-old forward was substituted at half-time in the Gills’ 1-1 draw with Grimsby with a groin issue and could miss out at the weekend. Olly Lee (tendinitis) and Dom Jefferies (hamstring) remain doubtful. Defender David...
SPORTS
newschain

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Everton squad for visit of West Ham

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to appear in a matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury ahead of the visit of West Ham. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is out with a thigh injury so Asmir Begovic will deputise. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has recovered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Conte expecting to count on Yves Bissouma after international break

Antonio Conte has given Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma a timely boost by telling the summer recruit he will be counting on him after the international break. Mali international Bissouma has struggled for minutes since his £25million move from Brighton, starting only one of the club’s opening eight matches and failing to be used off the bench during Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Sporting Lisbon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson hoping to get lucky in Celtic showdown

Stephen Robinson concedes that a series of factors have to go St Mirren’s way if they are to shock Celtic on Sunday. Ange Postecoglou’s side are top of the cinch Premiership with six wins out of six ahead of the lunchtime kick-off in Paisley. Despite a 3-0 defeat...
SOCCER
newschain

Mikel Arteta says there are no fitness issues surrounding Ben White

Mikel Arteta has said Ben White is fit and available, insisting the Arsenal defender was left out of the latest England squad on selection grounds. White was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s 28-man squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany, England’s final two fixtures before their World Cup campaign begins in November.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy