Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could hand full debut to Matty Virtue

Matty Virtue will be pushing for a full Lincoln debut against Derby.

The midfielder came on in the 2-0 defeat at Cambridge last time out after joining on loan from Blackpool.

Adam Jackson should be available after suffering a dead leg last month.

The Imps are fifth from bottom of League One and looking for their first home league win of the season.

Derby have Curtis Davies available for the trip to Sincil Bank.

The defender suffered a thigh injury last month but is back in training with the Rams.

James Chester is unlikely to be involved as he battles tendinopathy in his Achilles but is in training again.

Midfielder Korey Smith (toe) is out while on-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang has a fractured arm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox