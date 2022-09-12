ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Still Time To Register For Saturday’s 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K

FRAMINGHAM – Voices Against Violence (VAV), the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s (SMOC) domestic violence agency and rape crisis center serving 14 communities in the greater Framingham and Marlborough areas of Metro West, will host an in-person and virtual edition of its 11th annual Purple Passion 5K Walk/Run fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 17, with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bellforge Arts Center Announces Celebrate Women Concert

MEDFIELD – The Bellforge Arts Center and the Blackstone Valley String Quartet announced “Celebrate Women,” a concert celebrating notable female songwriters and composers, both modern and historical. From Taylor Swift to Madeline Sirmen, hear the works of fabulous female musicians as you enjoy this outdoor concert at...
MEDFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sudbury, MA
Education
Natick, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Natick, MA
Sudbury, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Natick, MA
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Mary Jerome

FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Earns Certification As A Great Place to Work®

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM- Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has earned certification as a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on employee input, and this year marks the first time that Ameresco has been awarded the honor.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#African
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of SNHU Students on Summer Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Special Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jessie (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Jessie A. (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101, a lifelong resident of Saxonville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Walter Bielski for 49 ½ years, she was the daughter of the late Waclaw & Julia (Fortuna) Wlodyka. Jessie graduated from Framingham High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy