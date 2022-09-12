In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM- Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has earned certification as a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on employee input, and this year marks the first time that Ameresco has been awarded the honor.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO