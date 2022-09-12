Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 16, 2022
1 Today is the home opener for the Framingham High football team. The Flyers will battle the Wildcats of Milton High. Kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free tonight. The Framingham High marching band will perform at halftime. 2. Other FLYERS in action:. Framingham High girls swim & dive takes...
Still Time To Register For Saturday’s 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K
FRAMINGHAM – Voices Against Violence (VAV), the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s (SMOC) domestic violence agency and rape crisis center serving 14 communities in the greater Framingham and Marlborough areas of Metro West, will host an in-person and virtual edition of its 11th annual Purple Passion 5K Walk/Run fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 17, with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 a.m.
Registration Open for the Adventures in Lifelong Learning Program
FRAMINGHAM – Registration is open for the free Adventures in Lifelong Learning Program. Adventures on Lifelong Learning is an academic program designed to provide intellectual, creative, and social engagement for adults aged 60 and over. A collaboration between Framingham State and the Framingham Public Library, the program will offer...
Bellforge Arts Center Announces Celebrate Women Concert
MEDFIELD – The Bellforge Arts Center and the Blackstone Valley String Quartet announced “Celebrate Women,” a concert celebrating notable female songwriters and composers, both modern and historical. From Taylor Swift to Madeline Sirmen, hear the works of fabulous female musicians as you enjoy this outdoor concert at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Hosting Annual Gala & Auction October 20
FRAMINGHAM – The Annual Gala & Auction has been a signature event of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest for the past 16 years. After two years of hosting the event virtually, it is back and better than ever!. The goal is to raise critical funds for our...
Barbara Mary Jerome
FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
PHOTOS: Framingham Marks 21st Anniversary of September 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham marked the 21st anniversary of September 11 with a ceremony at Cushing memorial park on Sunday morning. The ceremony, attended by a small crowd, including remarks from Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. It also included the reading of...
Ameresco Earns Certification As A Great Place to Work®
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM- Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has earned certification as a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on employee input, and this year marks the first time that Ameresco has been awarded the honor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pearl Street Cupboard & Cafe Food Pantry Expanding To 5 Days, By Adding Tuesdays & Thursdays
FRAMINGHAM – Beginning September 19, 2022, the Pearl Street Cupboard & Café’s food pantry hours are changing. The food pantry, located at the rear of the United Way of Tri-County building on 46 Park Street in Framingham, will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve area residents in need.
SOURCE Editor To Read Campfire Tales at McAuliffe Library Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – SOURCE editor Susan Petroni will read “Terrifying Campfire Tales” on Thursday night, September 15 at the Christa McAuliffe Library. Petroni is the latest community member to participate in the branch library series. Tales begin at 7 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove outside at the library...
Trio of SNHU Students on Summer Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average...
Ashland Cultural Council Accepting Grant Applications Through Oct. 17
ASHLAND – Each year the volunteer members of the Ashland Cultural Council (ACC), under the guidance of the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC), awards grants to qualified applicants. These grants support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Ashland, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, performances in schools, workshops, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Framingham Girls Cross-Country Team Drops Races To Brookline & Braintree
BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls cross-country team travelled to Brookline’s Larz Anderson course on Wednesday and struggled on the “hard course.”. Freshman Sasha Lamakina finished the race third overall in 19.56 minutes. She was the first Framingham Flyer across the finish line. “Breaking up a perfect...
Jack’s Abby & United Way of Tr-Country Continue Their Strong Partnership in Pursuit of ‘Hoppiness; With Annual 5K
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the United Way of Tri-County. Framingham – Local runners and walkers can still register for the annual Jack’s Abby United. Way 5K, scheduled on Saturday, October 15. Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Events Manager, Jordan Griffin said, “we’re so...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Speaks at AFL-CIO Convention
BOSTON — Kim Driscoll today, September 14, announced the endorsement of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO in her bid for Lieutenant Governor as the Democratic nominee. City of Salem Mayor Driscoll expressed gratitude in her remarks today at the organization’s Biennial Constitutional Convention in Boston. “Massachusetts is at a point...
President of WooSox To Speak at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 18
FRAMINGHAM – The Temple Beth Am Brotherhood breakfasts return this month after a long pause due to the pandemic. The first Temple Beth Am Brotherhood breakfast is on Sunday, September 18 at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be the President of the Worcester Red Sox Charles Steinberg. Non-members...
Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
2 Natick Students Make President’s List For Summer Semester at SNHU
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700...
Friends of the Framingham Public Library Book Sale Returns Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library’s monthly book sales return this month, after a summer break. The September book sale will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members may shop starting at 9:30 a.m. The sale is held at...
Jessie (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Jessie A. (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101, a lifelong resident of Saxonville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Walter Bielski for 49 ½ years, she was the daughter of the late Waclaw & Julia (Fortuna) Wlodyka. Jessie graduated from Framingham High...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0