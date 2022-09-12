Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
sdpb.org
Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
farmforum.net
'Terrible' drought, pests plague corn growers in northeastern, southeast South Dakota
Generally speaking, South Dakota's corn harvest is shaping up to be a bit below average. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service's latest crop production report, the state's crop yield is estimated at 138 bushels per acre – a number nowhere near the record-breaking harvest of 2020, when farmers gathered a staggering 162 bushels per acre.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
clayconews.com
Governor Kristi Noem on Defending Our Constitution from Pierre, South Dakota
Defending Our Constitution By Governor Kristi Noem. Our nation loves to celebrate holidays. Today, I want to talk about one day that does not get enough attention: September 17, Constitution Day. On September 17, 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the document that has shaped our nation ever since: the U.S....
Kearney Hub
Kearney part of federal electric vehicle charger push along I-80 corridor
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s Interstate 80 corridor — including the communities of Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte — will be among targets of a plan to boost electric vehicle charging stations in the state, according to plans rolled out Wednesday. The plans are the result of...
hubcityradio.com
Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
KELOLAND TV
How do medical marijuana card companies work?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
dakotafreepress.com
Hansen Vows to Shout Down Women and Voters Seeking Vote on Roe V Wade Amendment
Through the Life Defense Fund, we will oppose this deadly constitutional amendment at every step. Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition. We must tell the truth to people rather than leave them to sort through the lies of the liberal press and misleading ad campaigns for themselves [Rep. Jon Hansen, “South Dakota Pro-Abortion Ballot Measure Alert,” South Dakota Right to Life Fall 2022 newsletter, retrieved 2022.09.14, p. 4].
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
