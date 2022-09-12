ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
ELECTIONS
sdpb.org

Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
B102.7

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
REAL ESTATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
PIERRE, SD
farmforum.net

'Terrible' drought, pests plague corn growers in northeastern, southeast South Dakota

Generally speaking, South Dakota's corn harvest is shaping up to be a bit below average. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service's latest crop production report, the state's crop yield is estimated at 138 bushels per acre – a number nowhere near the record-breaking harvest of 2020, when farmers gathered a staggering 162 bushels per acre.
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
clayconews.com

Governor Kristi Noem on Defending Our Constitution from Pierre, South Dakota

Defending Our Constitution By Governor Kristi Noem. Our nation loves to celebrate holidays. Today, I want to talk about one day that does not get enough attention: September 17, Constitution Day. On September 17, 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the document that has shaped our nation ever since: the U.S....
hubcityradio.com

Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
WILDLIFE
KELOLAND TV

How do medical marijuana card companies work?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Hansen Vows to Shout Down Women and Voters Seeking Vote on Roe V Wade Amendment

Through the Life Defense Fund, we will oppose this deadly constitutional amendment at every step. Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition. We must tell the truth to people rather than leave them to sort through the lies of the liberal press and misleading ad campaigns for themselves [Rep. Jon Hansen, “South Dakota Pro-Abortion Ballot Measure Alert,” South Dakota Right to Life Fall 2022 newsletter, retrieved 2022.09.14, p. 4].
ELECTIONS

