Premier League

Ex-Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic ‘re-energised’ after joining West Brom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORgc2_0hs2UbZM00

Tom Rogic claims to be “refreshed, re-energised and excited about the future” after joining West Brom on an initial one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Australia international left Celtic at the end of last season for a “fresh challenge”, with the Baggies holding the option of a further 12 months should the midfielder impress at the Hawthorns.

Rogic told the club’s website: “I was looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge. I didn’t just want to rush into anything.

“I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club.

“I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed, re-energised and excited about the future. I’m really looking forward to getting started at Albion.

“I think it’s fair to say the team hasn’t got the results the performances have warranted so far this season. I know that the manager (Steve Bruce) and the boys are looking to change that as quickly as possible.”

Boss Steve Bruce said: “Tom is a quality player who has played nearly 300 games for Celtic, including a significant number of games just last season.

“He has proven to be a quality player, a serial winner and a top professional. He can play in several positions across midfield and I’m confident he will prove to be a great acquisition for the club.”

newschain

Emma Hayes adamant it was right football was postponed after Queen’s death

When it comes to matters of mourning, Chelsea boss Emma Hayes believes footballers and fans are one and the same. The Blues were set to open their Women’s Super League season last week with a marquee match against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, but, like the rest of football, saw it postponed following the death of the Queen.
SPORTS
newschain

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform. Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.
POLITICS
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
