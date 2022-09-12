Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals
Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former HBCU coach reveals secret in Marshall’s shocking win vs. Notre Dame football
Marshall football shocked Notre Dame over the weekend. The Fighting Irish entered the matchup as heavy favorites but the Thundering Herd upset the odds. And it was an HBCU product, Charles Huff, who led the way for Marshall in the thrilling win, per hbcusports.com. Huff was formerly the captain for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear
It’s a Bills Mafia tradition to smash tables before games, and if Von Miller’s prediction on Josh Allen proves to be true, there will be a lot of table destruction in the Buffalo area this 2022. Speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, Miller didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the MVP battle this campaign […] The post Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world when they ran away with a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The 49ers were widely expected to beat the Bears, who many believe are one of the worst teams in the league, but instead, Chicago will head into their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on a high. With Week 2 nearing, we drew up our Bears Week 2 bold predictions for their upcoming game against Green Bay.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
‘They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn’: Dabo Swinney hilariously calls out Clemson football defense ahead of Louisiana Tech game
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0