BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of the person who died Sept. 7 in a two-car crash east of Bowdle. According to the report, a straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The straight truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

