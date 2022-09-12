ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst de-escalation training to educate local police officers

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZ95G_0hs2UMWZ00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A free de-escalation training is being conducted by the University of Massachusetts Police Department (UMPD) through Wednesday.

According to a news release from UMass Amherst, the training helps extend local officers’ education by building skills for tactful communication, reducing liability, building rapport, and potentially saving lives.

Northampton man arrested in UMass hit and run case

A grant from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) enabled the start of this program. These DOJ COPS de-escalation grants allow training support, policies and procedures that encourage a de-escalation mindset, and other organizational change efforts.

Other efforts help the culture of de-escalation within an agency be created. Upon completion of the 24-hour course officers receive a two-year training certification.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WWLP

Ludlow Public School parents express concerns about bus delays

In recent weeks, the parents of Ludlow Public School students have expressed concern about bus transportation. Bus delays in Ludlow have caused students to be late to school, and one parent claims buses have sometimes not shown up altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Umass Amherst#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy