Kacey Musgraves poses for photo with Dale Watson at Broken Spoke

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of country music’s biggest stars paid a visit to Broken Spoke, an iconic dancehall that’s been operating in Austin since the 1960s.

The south Austin honky tonk bar posted a photo to Instagram, saying Kacey Musgraves stopped by Saturday night along with her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer .

Fellow country singer Dale Watson, who was also in the photo, was playing at the bar Saturday night , a separate post from Broken Spoke said.

“Look who dropped by the Broken Spoke last night! It’s KASEY MUSGRAVES w/ DALE WATSON and her bf Cole Schafer. They wanted to visit a real honky Tonk so they walked under that big ole oak tree and threw the door open and they knew they weren’t at CARNEGIE HALL!” Broken Spoke wrote on social media Sunday.

Musgraves, who’s a native Texan, is headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. She will take the stage in Zilker Park on Sunday night during both weekends (Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16).

The singer-songwriter is a six-time Grammy award winner , with her album “Golden Hour” winning Album of the Year in 2019.

Watson recorded his latest album in Austin and has shows scheduled for later this month in Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. His next show in Austin is set for Oct. 3 at Continental Club.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.