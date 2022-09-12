Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
ESPN analyst all but accuses Cardinals’ Albert Pujols of cheating
The St. Louis Cardinals have been receiving a lot of media coverage lately, in large part due to Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs. Lately, members of the media have begun taking subtle, and not so subtle, shots at Pujols, saying that his recent hot stretch can only be explained by one thing: steroids.
Cardinals: Yankees pitching coach fires back at Jordan Montgomery
After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
Cardinals: Yankees manager responds to Jordan Montgomery’s criticism
Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his time in New York. At this point, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s criticism of his former team, the New York Yankees, is well documented. He revealed that the organization didn’t have much faith in his fastball while adamantly stating that his new team has much more confidence in his ability to throw the heater.
Ozzie Albies returns at perfect time for Braves’ postseason push
Ozzie Albies is making his triumphant return to the Atlanta Braves lineup this weekend. After missing three months of action because of a broken leg, Ozzie Albies’ return to the Atlanta Braves lineup is exactly what the reigning World Series champions needed in their postseason push, as well as in their title defense.
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
