WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer
The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant
It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night. Showers likely and possibly a...
Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs
Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5
Middle Tennessee high school football week five is upon us and we have your complete schedule here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 16th unless otherwise noted.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
TBI Casework Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man in Florida ICAC Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida. In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an...
Tennessee Tourism Generated $24.2 Billion in Travel Spending in 2021
Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams
The recent announcement of canceling student loans of up to $20,000 by the U.S. Department of Education has created a new opportunity for scammers. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY warns consumers to be aware of rising student loan forgiveness scams. “The student loan forgiveness program is...
