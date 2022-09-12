ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer

The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant

It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night. Showers likely and possibly a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Northwest
Rutherford Source

‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs

Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Tourism Generated $24.2 Billion in Travel Spending in 2021

Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

The recent announcement of canceling student loans of up to $20,000 by the U.S. Department of Education has created a new opportunity for scammers. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY warns consumers to be aware of rising student loan forgiveness scams. “The student loan forgiveness program is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy