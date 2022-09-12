ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fightful

Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One

Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
WWE
Fightful

MJF, Sheamus, Matt Cardona, More React To 2022 PWI 500 Rankings

The annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated dropped on Wednesday with Roman Reigns topping the list. The evaluation period for this year's PWI 500 is July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes win-loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)

AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
WWE
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
Fightful

Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches

Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#First Take#Buccaneers#American Football#Combat#Wwe
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
WWE
Fightful

Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One

After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
WWE
Fightful

'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
WWE
Fightful

Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger Added To MLW Super Series

A hoss fight is set for Sunday's MLW Super Series event. Per a press release sent out by the company, Mance Warner is set to collide with Mads Krugger at the upcoming MLW Super Series event, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 18. Fans can see the press release and the full updated card below.
ATLANTA, GA
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract

Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Set For 9/16 WWE SmackDown

Triple H is ready to give Logan Paul a platform. Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and at the end of the podcast, Paul called for a match against Reigns, believing he's the man to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns acknowledged Paul's comments and...
WWE
Fightful

