Read full article on original website
Related
Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One
Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: 3 key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans
The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all
MJF, Sheamus, Matt Cardona, More React To 2022 PWI 500 Rankings
The annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated dropped on Wednesday with Roman Reigns topping the list. The evaluation period for this year's PWI 500 is July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes win-loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity.
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)
AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC・
Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches
Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
Logan Paul Explains How He Studies Brock Lesnar And John Cena To Become A Better Wrestler
Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. He would return to the ring at SummerSlam to defeat The Miz. Paul, who rose to fame through digital media and YouTube videos, has been praised by fans, critics, and peers for his in-ring performances and credited for picking things up quickly.
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
NFL・
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
Sheamus And MJF Trade Twitter Shots In An Attempt To Win Over Happy Corbin
Happy Corbin has started a Twitter war. Sheamus took to social media to remind fans that he's been having bangers and that he's the top pro wrestler of the year no matter what the PWI 500 might say. Sheamus was ranked #126 in the PWI 500, but he'll always be...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger Added To MLW Super Series
A hoss fight is set for Sunday's MLW Super Series event. Per a press release sent out by the company, Mance Warner is set to collide with Mads Krugger at the upcoming MLW Super Series event, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 18. Fans can see the press release and the full updated card below.
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
Logan Paul Set For 9/16 WWE SmackDown
Triple H is ready to give Logan Paul a platform. Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and at the end of the podcast, Paul called for a match against Reigns, believing he's the man to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns acknowledged Paul's comments and...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0