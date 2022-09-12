Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
NebraskaTV
North Platte man charged with causing injuries to infant
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte man has been charged after he allegedly caused injuries to an infant. Tyler Henry, 28, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
Sand Hills Express
Nearly $40,000 of Damage Caused by Vandalism at Custer School in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW–On July 18, 2022 the Broken Bow Police Department (BBPD) was called to Custer Elementary School for a report of breaking and entering and vandalism. According to a press release from BBPD obtained by KCNI/KBBN, when the officer arrived on scene he discovered broken glass and equipment as well as spray paint on walls and other surfaces throughout the building.
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
NebraskaTV
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
Kearney Hub
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: National Recovery Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you talk to someone who is in recovery?. Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with tips during National Recovery Month. One of the first things to remember is that people in recovery are given a lot of new information. Chances are, doctors and therapists have already provided the facts about addiction and recovery. Your loved one may also attend meetings that focus on the disease, as well as the solution to recovery.
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
NebraskaTV
Kearney City Council approves airport expansion bid
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney City Council approved a bid to expand the Kearney Regional Airport. The council voted Wednesday to approve a $4.7 million bid by RMV Construction to expand the airport after a previous bid of over $7 million was rejected earlier in the summer. The new...
NebraskaTV
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
NebraskaTV
Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum
MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Ginger
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ginger at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey everyone! My name is Ginger. I am a very unique girl here at KAAS. My tail is only about half the length of a regular cat tail. The staff at KAAS aren’t sure why, it could be a birth defect or a healed past injury. Another interesting feature of mine is the extra toes on my front paws! They look just like thumbs. Aside from my physical features, I have a very unique personality as well! When I first came to the shelter, I hid under my blanket and rarely showed my face. Everyone thought I was shy or scared, but really I just enjoy being in my own little cave (and I wouldn’t mind sharing that space with you!). I would make a great addition to most families, though I'd prefer a quieter, more laid back lifestyle. If you’re looking for a quirky kitty like no other, you’ve come to the right place! Call or stop by the Kearney shelter to meet me!"
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
NebraskaTV
September Events at the Minden Opera House
Concert begins at 7:00 pm on . For ticket information visit: www.mindenoperahouse.com. Artists, mother and son, Sondra Jonson and Joe McHale. September 24th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Event is free and open to the public.
unkantelope.com
Gillies steeped with tradition, boasts award-winning recipes
Downtown boasts a bar whose name needs no introduction. Gillies. Students who make the trek south of the railroad tracks might recognize the bar for its renowned drinks, affordable meals and welcoming atmosphere. The bar is open weekdays from 7-1 a.m. Kylie Epp, the owner, runs Gillies with the same...
