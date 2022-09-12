ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
New York State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FanSided

MLB analyst’s Aaron Judge vs Max Kepler take looks even crazier in hindsight

Once upon a time, there was a moment where, “Who would you rather have: Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, or Twins standout Max Kepler?” was a legitimate debate. OK. You got us. No, there wasn’t. But there was a moment midway through the very disorienting year of 2020 where a Twitter personality of some renown decided to posit the question to the crowd, “just stating facts” like a political commentator trying to stir up the electorate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy