Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: scattered afternoon rains, sea breezes, box jellyfish
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Light winds with scattered afternoon rains for Aloha Friday. Tonight, below normal rain chances with just a few isolated light showers. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Humid conditions continue through Saturday with light winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting Aloha Friday with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers through the day. Highs 84 to 89. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. Variable winds 5 to...
KITV.com
Thursday Morning Weather - Light trades to Persist Through Weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light trade winds will persist today through Saturday, with sea breezes bringing showers to both windward and leeward sides of the islands. A few heavier downpours could produce during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday and Friday in the leeward areas. A band of enhanced moisture...
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Trade winds begin to ease up
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds start to ease up on Wednesday, setting up for a humid second half of the work week. For today expect partly cloudy skies, scattered morning showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High surf advisory issued for Hawaii islands
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12:38 p.m.
Flood Advisory issued for Oahu
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu at 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KITV.com
Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety in the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Chief Arthur Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second busiest police district...
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
KITV.com
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
HPD switches up training approach at police recruit academy to lower drop out rates
Ranking officers at the Honolulu Police Training Academy have adopted an 'out with the old, and in with the new' approach to preparing recruits after experiencing high drop-out rates. "They were very bad and I take ownership of that as a major or training. Instead of sitting there and blaming...
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
KITV.com
DFS extends lease at Waikiki Galleria Tower in $150M deal with BlackSand Capital
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- DFS Group, a Hong Kong-based luxury travel retailer, has reached a $150.7 million deal with Honolulu-based real estate investment firm BlackSand Capital to extend its lease at the Waikiki Galleria Tower, the two companies confirmed to KITV4 on Thursday. The deal involves DFS Group extending its lease...
KITV.com
Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A preliminary investigation into the deadly ambulance explosion outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua has determined a possible origin point at a portable oxygen cylinder, city officials said. The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, as the EMS crew was transporting a...
KITV.com
Passenger dies from injuries suffered in Kamehameha Highway crash in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The passenger who was critically injured in a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea, Wednesday, has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The crash happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Runner’s Hi, east of McGrew Loop, on eastbound Kam Highway.
KITV.com
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
KITV.com
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
Comments / 0