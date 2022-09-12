ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Thursday Morning Weather - Light trades to Persist Through Weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light trade winds will persist today through Saturday, with sea breezes bringing showers to both windward and leeward sides of the islands. A few heavier downpours could produce during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday and Friday in the leeward areas. A band of enhanced moisture...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Trade winds begin to ease up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds start to ease up on Wednesday, setting up for a humid second half of the work week. For today expect partly cloudy skies, scattered morning showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety in the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Chief Arthur Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second busiest police district...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Passenger dies from injuries suffered in Kamehameha Highway crash in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The passenger who was critically injured in a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea, Wednesday, has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The crash happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Runner’s Hi, east of McGrew Loop, on eastbound Kam Highway.
AIEA, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

