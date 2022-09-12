Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Boogie Fland to Check Out 'Live Action' for UNC Official Visit
Boogie Fland is heading to North Carolina to see some "Live Action." The 6-3 junior guard will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit, beginning Sept. 30, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. That's the weekend of "Live Action with Carolina Basketball," the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season. In addition to Fland, UNC's lone remaining senior (2023) target, Zayden High, will also be on an official visit.
Texas Tech vs. NC State game predictions
Texas Tech faces its first road test of the season this week against a formidable opponent in No. 16 NC State. The Red Raiders are listed as 10-point underdogs to the Wolfpack by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning. Texas Tech (2-0) vs. No. 16 NC State (2-0)
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
4-star SG Davin Cosby on NC State OV: 'I'm really looking forward to it'
Top 100 guard Davin Cosby Jr. discusses his upcoming official visit at NC State, where his recruitment stands and decision timeline with Pack Pride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins piling up the stats
Raleigh High School (Miss.) four-star athlete Suntarine Perkins is the highest-ranked commit so far on Ole Miss' 2023 commitment list. He was also the first 2023 player to commit to Ole Miss when he made the decision last November. With Perkins already committed, Ole Miss coaches have put together a...
Wake Forest Football vs Liberty preview
Let’s face it — Tuesday afternoons can be scary for Wake Forest fans, as Demon Deacon coach Dave Clawson takes the podium for his weekly conference and shares.
Up in the Rafters: Live Action, Schedule Release, MJ's Shoes
The regular season schedule is set for the Tar Heels, as they prepare for the coming season to potentially avenge the national title loss, similar to how Justin Jackson’s team did in the Redemption Tour of 2017. Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis is joined by Jackson to discuss all the latest happenings around Carolina Basketball, including the challenge that these players have in front of them.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0