Boogie Fland is heading to North Carolina to see some "Live Action." The 6-3 junior guard will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit, beginning Sept. 30, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. That's the weekend of "Live Action with Carolina Basketball," the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season. In addition to Fland, UNC's lone remaining senior (2023) target, Zayden High, will also be on an official visit.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO