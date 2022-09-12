ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Boogie Fland to Check Out 'Live Action' for UNC Official Visit

Boogie Fland is heading to North Carolina to see some "Live Action." The 6-3 junior guard will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit, beginning Sept. 30, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. That's the weekend of "Live Action with Carolina Basketball," the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season. In addition to Fland, UNC's lone remaining senior (2023) target, Zayden High, will also be on an official visit.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. NC State game predictions

Texas Tech faces its first road test of the season this week against a formidable opponent in No. 16 NC State. The Red Raiders are listed as 10-point underdogs to the Wolfpack by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning. Texas Tech (2-0) vs. No. 16 NC State (2-0)
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins piling up the stats

Raleigh High School (Miss.) four-star athlete Suntarine Perkins is the highest-ranked commit so far on Ole Miss' 2023 commitment list. He was also the first 2023 player to commit to Ole Miss when he made the decision last November. With Perkins already committed, Ole Miss coaches have put together a...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Up in the Rafters: Live Action, Schedule Release, MJ's Shoes

The regular season schedule is set for the Tar Heels, as they prepare for the coming season to potentially avenge the national title loss, similar to how Justin Jackson's team did in the Redemption Tour of 2017. Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis is joined by Jackson to discuss all the latest happenings around Carolina Basketball, including the challenge that these players have in front of them.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

