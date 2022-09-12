Read full article on original website
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Transit Police: Man bites MBTA official in altercation on Red Line platform
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA official was bitten at the Field’s Corner Red Line station, according to Transit Police. The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., when passengers reported to an MBTA official that Sean Kenneally, 32, from Quincy, was allegedly yelling obscenities and spitting toward passengers on an inbound platform.
Cohasset MBTA station shutdown due to police investigation
Massachusetts commuters looking to take the MBTA Commuter Rail to Cohasset have been told to seek alternative transportation due to police activity at the Greenbush Station. The Cohasset Police Department announced the shutdown via Twitter at 5:16 p.m. saying it was due to a police investigation. The department did not...
FBI: Arrest made in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital in late August
BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to the FBI’s Boston office. The FBI Boston twitter account announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon. The field office added that a news conference involving Boston Police and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts would be held at 4 p.m. to provide further information.
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
Police: Quincy’s Fore River Bridge stuck open, hour-long delays expected
Quincy’s Fore River Bridge was stuck open Wednesday afternoon, according to the Quincy Police Department. Drivers in the area should expect to experience delays of up to an hour, according to authorities. The bridge spans the Fore River and connects Quincy and Weymouth and sees a significant amount of...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
Person in critical condition after shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — A shooting in broad daylight left one person with serious injuries in Mattapan on Wednesday afternoon. Boston Police say they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1216 Blue Hill Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. The victim’s injuries are considered life threatening....
Victim recovering after stabbing in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight involving two people led to a stabbing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Marion Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday where the alleged scuffle took place. Police believe one of the parties involved in the fight stabbed...
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
MBTA to give update on work as Boston enters final stretch of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expected to give an update on the work that still has to be done as the city enters the final stretch with just five days left of the Orange Line shutdown. The MBTA said crews have completed about 69% of the work on the...
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
Assault reported on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that allegedly occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to officials. A State Police spokesperson said troopers boarded the ship to conduct an investigation and were still at the scene late Tuesday...
Boston firefighters contain flames at Allston business block
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston were able to put out flames that burned through multiple storefronts in Allston Tuesday night. Boston Fire said they were called to a business block in the area of 180 Brighton Ave. around 9 p.m., where crews found flames spreading within the structure.
