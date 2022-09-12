ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police: Man bites MBTA official in altercation on Red Line platform

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA official was bitten at the Field’s Corner Red Line station, according to Transit Police. The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., when passengers reported to an MBTA official that Sean Kenneally, 32, from Quincy, was allegedly yelling obscenities and spitting toward passengers on an inbound platform.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cohasset MBTA station shutdown due to police investigation

Massachusetts commuters looking to take the MBTA Commuter Rail to Cohasset have been told to seek alternative transportation due to police activity at the Greenbush Station. The Cohasset Police Department announced the shutdown via Twitter at 5:16 p.m. saying it was due to a police investigation. The department did not...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

FBI: Arrest made in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital in late August

BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to the FBI’s Boston office. The FBI Boston twitter account announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon. The field office added that a news conference involving Boston Police and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts would be held at 4 p.m. to provide further information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station

BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim recovering after stabbing in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight involving two people led to a stabbing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Marion Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday where the alleged scuffle took place. Police believe one of the parties involved in the fight stabbed...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that allegedly occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to officials. A State Police spokesperson said troopers boarded the ship to conduct an investigation and were still at the scene late Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston firefighters contain flames at Allston business block

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston were able to put out flames that burned through multiple storefronts in Allston Tuesday night. Boston Fire said they were called to a business block in the area of 180 Brighton Ave. around 9 p.m., where crews found flames spreading within the structure.
BOSTON, MA

