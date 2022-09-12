ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

BUCCANEER VOLLEYBALL OPENS THE BLINN INVITATIONAL WITH A WIN

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn College Invitational with a sweep of College of DuPage on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers used a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win to improve to 18-4 on the season. "We got through the night and did some...
BRENHAM, TX
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR

The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
BURTON, TX
150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP

A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
ROUND TOP, TX
BLINN BUCCANEERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER VICTORIA COLLEGE

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team moved past .500 in Region XIV play with a sweep of conference foe Victoria College on Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers jumped to 17-4 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win over the Pirates.
BRENHAM, TX
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KATY, TX
Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
BRENHAM, TX
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman

On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CHAMPION DRIVE HELD AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

The Champion Drive – Special Edition Livestock Show took place Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair. The program provides a Fair experience to Brenham and Burton ISD students with special needs. Champion Drive is a collaborative effort between the school district staffs, and dozens of local sponsors and volunteers. The 30 exhibitors in the show this year were paired with 73 volunteer buddies from Brenham and Burton ISD who help them show rabbits, bucket calves, barrows and goats. Winners of each category were awarded a belt buckle. Jaleon Breedlove and Chet Fritch were selected as the outstanding volunteer buddies of the show. This year, the Champion Drive committee will award a number of scholarships to graduating buddie volunteers.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
BRYAN, TX

