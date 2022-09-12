Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER VOLLEYBALL OPENS THE BLINN INVITATIONAL WITH A WIN
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn College Invitational with a sweep of College of DuPage on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers used a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win to improve to 18-4 on the season. "We got through the night and did some...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Well-known lawyer trolls Jimbo Fisher, offers help getting out from under his big contract
Alexander Shunnarah, a well-known lawyer with offices across the Southeast, has stepped into the problems Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are facing following a 1-1 start and loss to Appalachian State. “Need help with future contract negotiations? CALL ME, TEXAS A&M!,” Shunnarah wrote on social media. If you or a...
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
Video Appears to Show Texas A&M Player Drag Racing in Garage
Video has surfaced online that reportedly shows a Texas A&M football player live streaming a drag race in a parking garage of all places. If the video evidence is corroborated it could be the third very embarrassing incident connected with the University in the past five days. The drag racing...
kwhi.com
150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP
A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER VICTORIA COLLEGE
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team moved past .500 in Region XIV play with a sweep of conference foe Victoria College on Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers jumped to 17-4 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win over the Pirates.
Texas gas prices drop $1.50 in 3 months — how have they changed in your city?
As of Thursday, the statewide average is down to $3.18, a decrease of $1.52 in three months.
Triple digit “feels-like” temps return
Humidity returns with 'feels-like' temps climbing into the triple digits -- Sean Kelly
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
wtaw.com
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
kwhi.com
CHAMPION DRIVE HELD AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR
The Champion Drive – Special Edition Livestock Show took place Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair. The program provides a Fair experience to Brenham and Burton ISD students with special needs. Champion Drive is a collaborative effort between the school district staffs, and dozens of local sponsors and volunteers. The 30 exhibitors in the show this year were paired with 73 volunteer buddies from Brenham and Burton ISD who help them show rabbits, bucket calves, barrows and goats. Winners of each category were awarded a belt buckle. Jaleon Breedlove and Chet Fritch were selected as the outstanding volunteer buddies of the show. This year, the Champion Drive committee will award a number of scholarships to graduating buddie volunteers.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
