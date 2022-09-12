Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES IN THE SALADO INVITATIONAL
The Brenham High School Cross Country Team took part in the Salado Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs competed against 5A and 6A teams, and finished 10th overall. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham by finished 15th overall out of a total of 70 runners. He had a time of 18:18.8. Also competing...
kwhi.com
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
kwhi.com
OVER 150 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TAKE PART IN INAUGURAL BUCCANEER BAND EXPERIENCE
More than 150 band students from area high schools had the opportunity to perform with the Blinn College Buccaneer Band during halftime of a recent football game at Cub Stadium. As part of the inaugural Buccaneer Band Experience, high school students took part in a day of activities that included...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER VOLLEYBALL OPENS THE BLINN INVITATIONAL WITH A WIN
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn College Invitational with a sweep of College of DuPage on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers used a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win to improve to 18-4 on the season. "We got through the night and did some...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN HOMECOMING QUEEN FRIDAY
Bellville High School will celebrate homecoming tonight (Friday). This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Aylene Alanis, Abby Aschenbeck, Hope Luedeker, Keren Moreno, Jenna Motal and Wendy Velazquez. Also members of the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Valery Rodriguez, Sophomore Duchess Madison Terry and Freshman Duchess Reagan Fielder. A...
kwhi.com
THE RIVERS PROPHETIC CONFERENCE COMING TO NEW BEGINNING MBC THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A worship gathering that travels across the country and abroad is coming to Brenham this week. The Rivers Conference will take place tomorrow (Thursday) through Saturday at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church at 2105 FM 2935. The conference will feature Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole of the family vocal group The Clark Sisters, local gospel musician Tamesha Pruett-Ray and prophetic coach Sarafina Marvin.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT ROUND TOP-CARMINE CUBETTES IN FIVE SETS
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team beat the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes 3-2 last (Tuesday) night. RT-C won the first set 25-21, but then Burton evened the match by taking the second set 25-20. The Cubettes took the third set 25-23, but the Lady Panthers came back two win the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP
A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
kwhi.com
CHAMPION DRIVE HELD AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR
The Champion Drive – Special Edition Livestock Show took place Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair. The program provides a Fair experience to Brenham and Burton ISD students with special needs. Champion Drive is a collaborative effort between the school district staffs, and dozens of local sponsors and volunteers. The 30 exhibitors in the show this year were paired with 73 volunteer buddies from Brenham and Burton ISD who help them show rabbits, bucket calves, barrows and goats. Winners of each category were awarded a belt buckle. Jaleon Breedlove and Chet Fritch were selected as the outstanding volunteer buddies of the show. This year, the Champion Drive committee will award a number of scholarships to graduating buddie volunteers.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR AT VOLLEYBALL MATCH
Brenham ISD says it has taken steps to prevent inappropriate behavior at events following allegations of racism at a volleyball match. Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students' behavior to reflect the values of our district and community and work to ensure our students' behavior meets those expectations. We continuously monitor behavior and take proper action as needed.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS
The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
LADIES LION CLUB AWARDED MELVIN JONES FELLOWSHIPS
Five members of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club have been awarded Melvin Jones Fellowships from the recent donation to Lions Club International Foundation for hunger. Past International Director Joe Al Picone made the presentation for the club. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is named for Lions Club founder Melvin Jones...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
kwhi.com
JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Hundreds of livestock exhibitors will have their hard work pay off today (Friday) at the 154th Washington County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction. The auction begins at 1 p.m. in Barn #1 at the Washington County Expo. KWHI’s live broadcast of the auction starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1280, FM 101.7 and kwhi.com.
kwhi.com
BAKER KATZ SHOPPING CENTER PERFORMING WELL, SAYS BRENHAM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
The Baker Katz shopping center in Brenham has brought in strong sales tax revenue since opening the doors to its first stores this year, but is behind schedule when it comes to bringing new stores in. That was the report presented to Brenham City Councilmembers today (Thursday), as they took...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM SET TO REOPEN IN NOVEMBER
The Brenham Heritage Museum is two months away from welcoming the public for the first time in five years. The museum is slated to hold the grand reopening of the historic Post Office building on Thursday, November 17th. This is the first phase of the museum’s reopening plan after it closed in August 2017 due to safety concerns prompted by flood damage in May 2016.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
Comments / 0