ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Truck crashes in front of El Cajon home, passenger dies

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39reAY_0hs2TGC000

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.

According to El Cajon Police, at around 2 a.m., a 2020 black Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and slammed into a retaining wall and a power pole in front of a house.

The truck’s driver was able to crawl out from the wreckage, but a passenger was trapped and had to be rescued by responding firefighters.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the 45-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Late Monday morning, El Cajon Police announced the passenger died at the hospital. Police said the driver was expected to survive her injuries.

ABC 10News learned no one in the home was injured, but the crash caused severe damage to the front yard and the house’s windows.

Police said it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Pedestrian Collision on Broadway [Chula Vista, CA]

Jaywalking Accident near E Street Left One Casualty. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., near E Street, per Chula Vista authorities. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a 63-year-old man who was walking in the area. Responding medical personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital for non-life-threatening...
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]

ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]

DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Traffic Accident#El Cajon Police#Chevrolet#Abc 10news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Valley Roadrunner

Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand

The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy