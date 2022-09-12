Truck crashes in front of El Cajon home, passenger dies

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.

According to El Cajon Police, at around 2 a.m., a 2020 black Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and slammed into a retaining wall and a power pole in front of a house.

The truck’s driver was able to crawl out from the wreckage, but a passenger was trapped and had to be rescued by responding firefighters.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the 45-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Late Monday morning, El Cajon Police announced the passenger died at the hospital. Police said the driver was expected to survive her injuries.

ABC 10News learned no one in the home was injured, but the crash caused severe damage to the front yard and the house’s windows.

Police said it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.