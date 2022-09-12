ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

UN: 50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hs2TFJH00

The U.N. labor agency estimates that some 50 million people worldwide were living in “modern slavery” - either in forced labor or marriage – at the end of last year, marking a 25% jump from its previous report five years ago.

The International Labor Organization and partners point to worrying trends such as “commercial sexual exploitation” affecting nearly one in four people who are subject to forced labor and with the poor, women and children hardest hit.

ILO, along with the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration and the Walk Free foundation - a rights group that focuses on modern slavery - reported that 28 million people were in forced labor and 22 in forced marriages at the end of 2021.

The report released Monday said such figures marked an increase of 10 million people living in modern slavery since the last such report was published in 2017, based on figures a year earlier. Two-thirds of the increase pertained to forced marriages alone, it said.

Grace Forrest, founding director of Walk Free, said in an Associated Press interview in New York that the increase is about equal to the population of Greece.

The 50 million figure, she said, “is undoubtedly conservative as it has gaps from child marriage to the worst forms of child labor. So this is the baseline estimate of people living in modern slavery throughout the world."

Based on available data, ILO and partners found increases in child and forced marriages in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Egypt, India, Uganda and Yemen. But the report said wealthier countries were “not immune” to the problem, with nearly one-in-four forced marriages taking place in high or upper middle-income countries.

Crises including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and armed conflict have underpinned rises in extreme poverty, unsafe migration, and gender-based violence in recent years, raising the risk of all forms of modern slavery, it said.

All told, more than 2/3 of all forced marriages were found in the Asia-Pacific region – the world’s most populous region – but the highest number per capita came in Arab countries where nearly 5 in 1,000 people were in forced marriages.

Forced marriage, the report said, is closely tied to “long-established patriarchal attitudes and practices” – while 85 percent of cases were driven by “family pressure.” Regarding forced labor, about one in eight of those affected were children and half of those in commercial sexual exploitation.

“(Modern slavery) is a man-made problem, connected to both historical slavery and persisting structural inequality,” Walk Free's Forrest said in a statement, as the ILO chief urged a broader effort to fight it.

Director-General Guy Rider of the U.N labor agency, which brings together workers, businesses and governments, called for “an all-hands-on-deck approach” and said, “trade unions, employers’ groups, civil society and ordinary people all have critical roles to play.”

Comments / 17

VJD
4d ago

How much does the Satanic U.N. Want now? They have NO authority anywhere! All they do is beg for money. Has this loser group ever had an audit done with all the money that is handed to them?

Reply
8
Wiggy
4d ago

Lol really? we are all slaves to our government. We work our butts off and who is the first person that touches our checks? exactly. They take what they want and leave us the rest. Think about it 25% of your check goes to them. Kind of reminds me of those Mafia movies where you have to pay them for protection.

Reply
5
Liberalism Kills
4d ago

We have enough of our own nightmares going on in this country under the Bidolf Hitler administration.

Reply(2)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Slavery#Labor Rights#Forced Labor#Un#U N#Ilo#Associated Press#Afgha
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy