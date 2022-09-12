ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Jenson
3d ago

What about Rodgers not coming to practice because it wasn’t necessary? That ego maniac should have been there and if there was any decent management in Green Bay he would have been told to be there. So afraid of hurting his feelings and having a meltdown they screwed the entire team by them not practicing together. Get rid of him and Love and get someone who can play.

Christine Kopetsky
3d ago

More starters have to play in the preseason. Three out of four years, they laid an egg. Tired of watching this every first game of season.

choreman
3d ago

I am not a Packers fan but you chill what's new they always choke 1st game and play great the rest of year until playoffs

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers expresses anger over Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at US Open

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy that tennis star Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete in the US Open this year. In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rodgers revealed that he doesn't believe that it's fair that Djokovic couldn't take part in the Grand Slam tournament just because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win

Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol

Pierce entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the rookie second-round pick absorbed a hit to the head on a play down the middle in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out Week 2, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019

Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets

Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday

Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury

Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday

Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a ten-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO

