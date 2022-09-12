Read full article on original website
Steve Jenson
3d ago
What about Rodgers not coming to practice because it wasn’t necessary? That ego maniac should have been there and if there was any decent management in Green Bay he would have been told to be there. So afraid of hurting his feelings and having a meltdown they screwed the entire team by them not practicing together. Get rid of him and Love and get someone who can play.
Reply(5)
15
Christine Kopetsky
3d ago
More starters have to play in the preseason. Three out of four years, they laid an egg. Tired of watching this every first game of season.
Reply(1)
3
choreman
3d ago
I am not a Packers fan but you chill what's new they always choke 1st game and play great the rest of year until playoffs
Reply(1)
3
