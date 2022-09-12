ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WTOP

Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge

Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

COVIDReady Maryland: State Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state continues to expand its. campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter. The bivalent boosters—which contain “tools” (spike proteins of the virus) to target the original COVID-19 virus as well as...
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Maryland State Police#Highway Safety Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Bay Net

Maryland’s ‘Move Over’ Law To Expand October 1st

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Motorists in Maryland must move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing. If it is not safe or feasible to move over, motorists...
Bay Net

Fall Foliage Preview For 2022

Welcome to the fall foliage report for 2022. Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. and the outlook for this year is positive. It’s hard to predict what kind of season Maryland will have, but there are a few factors that affect fall foliage, helping us to develop a science-based forecast. In western Maryland we’re already seeing the falling black gum leaves decorating the dark forest floor with pops of pink. There are similar reports from Southern Maryland, where the yellow poplars are also joining in, as summer waves its last goodbye.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s Drug Dealer Arrested; Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Firearm

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.
CALIFORNIA, MD
WBOC

Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland

DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general, U.S. Senate

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller updated for the general election. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Comptroller Says State Ends FY2022 With $2B Revenue Surplus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tuesday announced that the state of Maryland has closed its books on Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund. The comptroller said this is the second straight year that the state’s coffers have seen a massive unanticipated influx of revenues in the year-end report.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy