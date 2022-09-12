Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
WTOP
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
Bay Net
COVIDReady Maryland: State Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state continues to expand its. campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter. The bivalent boosters—which contain “tools” (spike proteins of the virus) to target the original COVID-19 virus as well as...
Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Woman In Need Of Medication
An alert was issued by police in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 53-year-old woman who could be in danger. Patrice Nicole Hammonds, who has cognitive issues and needs medication, has been reported missing, according to an alert issued by Baltimore County Police Department. She was last seen...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland speed camera enforcement on SB I-95 in Harford County to begin September 19
A traffic alert for those driving on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore: The Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy speed cameras around the Express Toll Lanes project work zone on the southbound side of the highway near MD 152 in Harford County this coming Monday, September 19, 2022. After a warning...
Bay Net
Local Wineries Shine At The 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines. The competition was judged by...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Bay Net
Maryland’s ‘Move Over’ Law To Expand October 1st
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Motorists in Maryland must move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing. If it is not safe or feasible to move over, motorists...
Bay Net
Fall Foliage Preview For 2022
Welcome to the fall foliage report for 2022. Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. and the outlook for this year is positive. It’s hard to predict what kind of season Maryland will have, but there are a few factors that affect fall foliage, helping us to develop a science-based forecast. In western Maryland we’re already seeing the falling black gum leaves decorating the dark forest floor with pops of pink. There are similar reports from Southern Maryland, where the yellow poplars are also joining in, as summer waves its last goodbye.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Drug Dealer Arrested; Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Firearm
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.
Person detained following Sheriff’s Office investigation into Wed. shooting
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest in this morning’s shooting near the 46600 block on Expedition Drive. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. We will continue to follow this investigation and update the community as we verify more information. UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: […]
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
WBOC
Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland
DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
Maryland Voters Guide: statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general, U.S. Senate
MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller updated for the general election. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
WBOC
Maryland Comptroller Says State Ends FY2022 With $2B Revenue Surplus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tuesday announced that the state of Maryland has closed its books on Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund. The comptroller said this is the second straight year that the state’s coffers have seen a massive unanticipated influx of revenues in the year-end report.
