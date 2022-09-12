Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.

