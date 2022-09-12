Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
Comments / 0