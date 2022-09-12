Read full article on original website
Freeport program gaining traction
The Freeport girls’ soccer team has made big strides since Helen Saballos took over the program during the abridged spring 2021 season and will look to take another leap this fall with a fuller roster. After having trouble fielding a team in her first season, Saballos had 45 players...
Golfing for the village continues to be all the rage
Sea Cliff residents and golf enthusiasts made the most of the early fall weekend by participating in the annual Golfing Through Sea Cliff event. Organized by the Good of the Village Association, this local golf outing has been a Sea Cliff staple for over a decade. The Golfing through Sea...
Glen Cove marks 9/11
Joining residents at the ceremony were the city’s first responders, clergy, and elected officials. Glen Cove High School students commemorated the occasion with musical performances: Shye Roberts sang the national anthem, Daniel Hernandez played taps, and Michael Renga read a poem written by Glen Cove resident Victoria Crosby. Bagpiper Robert Lynch played “Amazing Grace,” and attendees bowed their heads for prayers led by the Rev. John Burns, of Community Gospel Church, and Rabbi Irwin Huberman, of Congregation Tifereth Israel.
Wantagh and Seaford commemorate 9/11
The New York City metropolitan area was, collectively and profoundly affected by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 21 years ago now. Wantagh and Seaford were no exceptions to this; they both lost members of their communities to these attacks. Both hamlets do their best to keep the memories of these heroes alive, and did so this past Sunday in ceremonies.
Malverne and West Hempstead reflect on 21 years since 9/11
Malverne and West Hempstead assembled once again to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and especially remember their friends, family, and neighbors who died that day. 21 years have done little to dull the shock and grief for many who remember that day, particularly for those who...
Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary
In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
West Hempstead and Malverne head back to school
Summer has come to a close for students in West Hempstead and Malverne as they returned to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively. Students in West Hempstead were greeted by sunshine of the morning of Sept. 1. This school year notably marks the start of the newly formed West Hempstead Secondary School.
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Leaders decry latest discovery of antisemitic graffiti
Politicians, religious leaders and residents said they are united in their fight against antisemitism after swastikas were recently discovered at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. The swastikas were found in the park’s bathrooms on Sept. 3, clearly etched into the bathrooms’ paper towel holders, officials said. This is...
Malverne continues gold tree tradition
For the third year in a row, the fountain outside Malverne’s LIRR station was the site of a ceremony calling attention to childhood cancer in memory of a Rockville Centre girl. Highlighting the now annual ceremony is a tree lit up in gold, and the village’s fountain also dyed...
Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy
For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy
More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
Finally, a school year free of the pandemic
This school year could be the first since 2019-20 in which the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a dominating factor for students, teachers and parents, according to local school officials. Public schools in Wantagh and Seaford, as well as those across the country, were profoundly affected when the World Health...
Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years
Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
Franklin Square honors those lost on — and after — Sept. 11
Neighbors gathered last Saturday evening at the edge of Rath Park to remember those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. They unveiled a new stone in memory of Fire Commissioner Joseph Torregrossa and others who have died of 9/11-related illnesses. The community, Franklin Square &...
Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center
Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
Superintendent’s Conference Day Returns
The Superintendent’s Conference Day welcomed returning staff members and encouraged them all to strive for new heights. Administrators, educators, and staff met for the first Superintendent’s Conference Day in person since 2019 in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The morning session began with the presentation of...
Legislature votes to expand tax exemptions
Nassau County is one of the highest-taxing counties in the nation, and we thought this would be the perfect time to be able to provide relief.”. Under the new legislation, property tax exemptions for disabled individuals and senior citizens would be:. - 50 percent of property value, for incomes up...
Franklin Square film hits Amazon Prime
A feature flick written, produced, and directed by a former Franklin Square resident just landed on Amazon Prime’s video-on-demand streaming service. The film was also shot in Franklin Square, making it unique to the community. Joseph Ammendolea, the man behind the film, has been in the movie-making business for...
Recalling 9/11, 21 years later
Twenty-one years may have passed since Sept. 11, 2001, the day America was attacked by hijacked jetliners that slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, but Al Fuentes is among those who can never forget. “On this day each year, the night before, I start getting flashbacks,”...
