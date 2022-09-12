Read full article on original website
Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?
More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
The Blues Is Alright Tours performance in Rochester, NY Mar 25, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the Blues Is Alright Tour pre-sale passcode! For a little while you can purchase your tickets before they go on sale!!!. Right now is the time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Get your tickets as quickly as you can to see The Blues Is Alright Tour in Rochester, NY!
Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off 12-day run
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is back - and features more than 500 performances across 30 venues over 11 days. The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of events, like 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow' and a silent disco. Since...
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
Fringe Festival show features homage to Halloween - at Mt. Hope
Rochester, N.Y. — A homage to Halloween - from the soul's perspective. It involves dancing spirits moving through the cemetery in what's described as a magical night of revelry. "When the Souls Rise" starts at 7 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester. "We do have some spirit dances...
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
Afternoon News Brief
City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
Cal-Mum unveils new mascot, logo
Caledonia, N.Y. — The Caledonia-Mumford Central School District Board of Education approved a new mascot and logo Tuesday. The new "Raiders" logo depicts a wolf in the school's maroon and white colors. The district's teams were previously known as the Red Raiders and used Native American imagery. That logo...
Flocking to find a cure for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — If you see a flock of golden flamingos around town, it's not an illusion. They're being placed in front of homes to help raise money for Cure Childhood Cancer Awareness. Homeowners then donate money and pick another home for the flamingos to flock. September is childhood...
Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus on August 31, but a combination of issues has led to a major delay. Executive Director...
Police investigation underway on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
The roadway is taped off as authorities and police vehicles are in the area. No official information has been released regarding the shutdown.
Rochester man shot and killed in broad daylight on N. Clinton Ave.
If killings from gun violence continue at the current rate, Rochester will be on pace for its deadliest year in history.
24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend
Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
ROC the Block Employment Fair returns this weekend: ‘Food, music and jobs’
Meléndez said he expects this weekend's job fair to include 40-60 employers from the greater Rochester region.
UB mobile dental unit targets underserved communities
Dozens gathered at University at Buffalo's South Campus to celebrate a mobile dental van. The 40-foot-long unit has everything you would typically see at your dentist office.
RIT reviving Big Shot photography project
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Rochester Institute of Technology is planning to hold its Big Shot event this fall. A team from RIT plans to illuminate the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House on Madison Street in Rochester, along with the surrounding neighborhood, Nov. 6.
