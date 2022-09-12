Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue. By late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it had reopened, but the British government warned that the waiting time to cover the 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the start of the line in Southwark Park to Parliament had climbed to more than 24 hours. The government also warned that “overnight temperatures will be cold.” King Charles III and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening. Beckham was spotted in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime Friday. He’s believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.
It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week. A palace insider told People that this wardrobe change was made “at the King’s request,” although no further information was available about why Charles made that decision. The source also noted that...
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
In a hushed atmosphere of a south London mosque, a dozen Muslims of all ages wait to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at an interfaith ceremony. "I'm a first generation Muslim in this country," Danial Saeed, 19, told AFP at the huge Baitul Futuh mosque in south London.
