Murray, KY

KSP searching for missing McCracken County woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing woman out of McCracken County. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. Wells was last...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
PADUCAH, KY
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
UNION CITY, TN
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
UNION CITY, TN
Violence against women at Murray State

Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State. Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about. It follows an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female sorority students over the weekend.
MURRAY, KY
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance

A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
LYON COUNTY, KY
1 injured after semi loaded with gravel overturns in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent an Indiana man to an out of state hospital Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of US 641 in Lyon County. Corey Bridges, 43, of Newburgh, Indiana...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street

Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
UNION CITY, TN
2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
PADUCAH, KY
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
UNION CITY, TN
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant

Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

