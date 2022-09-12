Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
KSP searching for missing McCracken County woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing woman out of McCracken County. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. Wells was last...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
WBBJ
Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
thunderboltradio.com
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
wpsdlocal6.com
Violence against women at Murray State
Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State. Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about. It follows an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female sorority students over the weekend.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi loaded with gravel overturns in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent an Indiana man to an out of state hospital Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of US 641 in Lyon County. Corey Bridges, 43, of Newburgh, Indiana...
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
westkentuckystar.com
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
