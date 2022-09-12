Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KYTV
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.
kmmo.com
HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
KMZU
Columbia man accused of a shooting last month turns himself in
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man accused of shooting a driver inside their vehicle last month has turned himself in. Prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Jeffrey D. Tubbs with first degree assault, three counts armed criminal action, and two counts unlawful use of a weapon. This follows an incident in which Tubbs allegedly forcefully stopped a vehicle and shot the driver several times, according to the Columbia Police Department.
939theeagle.com
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in; jailed without bond
A Columbia shooting suspect that detectives have been searching for two weeks has turned himself in. 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County jail. He’s charged with six felonies for the August 31 daytime shooting on Old Highway 63 near Westlake Ace that seriously injured another motorist. The motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63, with traffic in the area.
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
kttn.com
Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns
A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
