Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.

COLE CAMP, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO