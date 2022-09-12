Read full article on original website
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not. Of the survey respondents who said they voted for Mr Trump, just 38 per cent said the ex-president acted inappropriately by taking the government-owned documents, while nearly...
January 6 panel could release report on Trump and Capitol attack before midterms – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
Hillary Clinton blasts DeSantis, calls Martha’s Vineyard move ‘literally human trafficking’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday criticized the transport of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., calling it “literally human trafficking.”. “Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking,” the former Democratic presidential nominee...
Fact check: Video shows Cruz blaming Biden for gas prices, not swearing at Adam Schiff
A miscaptioned video shows Sen. Ted Cruz blaming gas prices on Biden, not swearing at Rep. Adam Schiff as one post asserts.
The Wall Street Journal expects workers to return to the office on a more regular basis, and some employees aren't happy
“If coming back to work just for the sake of being back to work is the plan here, then that’s going to be hard to swallow,” the union’s executive director Tim Martell told Fortune.
