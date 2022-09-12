Read full article on original website
Tentative Deal Reached to End Seattle Teachers Strike
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools said late Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed...
Seattle Teachers on Strike Over Pay, Staffing Issues
SEATTLE (AP) — The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools Wednesday was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. “No one wants to strike,” Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said....
Seattle Announces 3 Finalists for Police Chief
SEATTLE (AP) — The three finalists to be Seattle’s next police chief include the current acting chief, another internal candidate and a longtime police official from Tucson, Arizona. The former fulltime chief, Carmen Best, retired in 2020. Interim Chief Adrian Diaz succeeded Best and is one of the...
City of Seattle to Distribute Meals to Children Amid Teacher Strike
Seattle, WA – Starting Monday, September 12, the City of Seattle will distribute meals for students daily while the start to the school year remains delayed. The City of Seattle is partnering with PTSAs and community groups across the city to sign up volunteers to hand out meals prepared by the Seattle Public Schools’ culinary services team. The City previously announced that it would open eight recreation drop-in sites for school-age students starting Monday.
Application for Best Starts Child Care Subsidy Now Open to Families
A child care subsidy program is ramping up to include more families across King County to increase access to child care through the Best Starts Child Care Subsidy. The first step application is now open to families here: http://bskchildcare.org. The new Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy represents an...
White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Assault in WA
SEATTLE (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday and is one of four men from...
Prosecutor Asks for Probe Into Seattle Mayor’s Deleted Texts
SEATTLE (AP) — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages in 2020 from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city leaders. Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement that it wasn’t clear to him that anyone...
