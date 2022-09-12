Read full article on original website
Explosive demolition brings down Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Boardman Coal plant, which had become Oregon's last remaining coal-fired power plant by the time it was shut down two years ago, got an explosive final sendoff Thursday morning. Demolition crews set off explosives at 10 a.m. Thursday to bring down the facility's towering 656-foot...
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two...
KGW
Portland’s famous 4T trail loop is back
The Portland Aerial Tram is back open to the public. That means all segments of the 4T trail – tram, trolley, train and trail – are open to travel.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Why was Oregon's last coal-fired power plant shut down?
The coal power plant in Boardman, Ore. was demolished on Sept. 15, 2022. But why was it shut down in the first place?
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
‘It’s frustrating’: Homeless camp wreaking havoc on Portland small business
A decades-old small business in North Portland says a homeless camp next door is causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in theft, and they’re getting no help from the city.
Is it time for high elevation snow?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s just preface this conversation with it is still summer, albeit, late summer. With that in mind, we are still a ways out before we have any conversation about snow in the low elevations. However, it’s starting to be that time that some elements of cold air can find a way to the higher elevations across the United States.
Oregon man hikes 2,000 miles across Oregon Trail, plans to write a trail guide
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — When you hear the name Oregon Trail, you might think of the low-tech computer game and contemplate death by dysentery. But for Don Martin, hiking the 2,000-mile stretch connecting Independence, Missouri to Oregon City is more than an old video game. It’s a dream realized.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
Block of NW Everett Street closed for sinkhole, sewer repairs
PORTLAND, Ore. — A single block of NW Everett Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks while Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) crews repair a sewer line and sinkhole. While PBOT sewer crews work to repair the sinkhole, this block of NW...
Multiple large wildfires burning in Oregon, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen large wildfires are currently burning in Oregon and Washington, with several communities under evacuation orders as thousands of firefighters battle the fires on the ground. Over the weekend, hot temperatures and windy conditions prompted utility companies to temporarily shut off power for...
Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
SNAP food lost due to power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations will be replaced
SNAP recipients whose food spoiled during the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations can request replacement food.
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
