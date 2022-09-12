ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two...
Is it time for high elevation snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s just preface this conversation with it is still summer, albeit, late summer. With that in mind, we are still a ways out before we have any conversation about snow in the low elevations. However, it’s starting to be that time that some elements of cold air can find a way to the higher elevations across the United States.
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash

BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
Block of NW Everett Street closed for sinkhole, sewer repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. — A single block of NW Everett Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks while Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) crews repair a sewer line and sinkhole. While PBOT sewer crews work to repair the sinkhole, this block of NW...
Multiple large wildfires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen large wildfires are currently burning in Oregon and Washington, with several communities under evacuation orders as thousands of firefighters battle the fires on the ground. Over the weekend, hot temperatures and windy conditions prompted utility companies to temporarily shut off power for...
Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
